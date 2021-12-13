Monday, December 13, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 46
High one year ago 57
Normal 38
Record: 2015 69
Low temperature 30
Low one year ago 38
Normal 25
Record: 1962 -7
Maumee stage 10.06 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 27
For December 319
Precipitation
For Sunday none
For December 1.71 inches (0.98)
For the year 41.58 inches (3.59)
Snowfall
For Sunday none
For December 0.7 inch (-2.3)
Since July 1 1.7 inches (-2.7)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:57 a.m.
Sunset 5:13 p.m.
Moonrise 2:20 p.m.
Moonset 3:35 a.m. Tuesday
Full Moon
Dec. 18
Last Quarter
Dec. 26
New Moon
Jan. 2
First Quarter
Jan. 9
