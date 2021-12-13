The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Monday, December 13, 2021 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 46

High one year ago 57

Normal 38

Record: 2015 69

Low temperature 30

Low one year ago 38

Normal 25

Record: 1962 -7

Maumee stage 10.06 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 27

For December 319

Precipitation

For Sunday none

For December 1.71 inches (0.98)

For the year 41.58 inches (3.59)

Snowfall

For Sunday none

For December 0.7 inch (-2.3)

Since July 1 1.7 inches (-2.7)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:57 a.m.

Sunset 5:13 p.m.

Moonrise 2:20 p.m.

Moonset 3:35 a.m. Tuesday 

Full Moon

Dec. 18

Last Quarter

Dec. 26

New Moon

Jan. 2

First Quarter

Jan. 9

