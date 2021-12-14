The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Tuesday, December 14, 2021 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 48

High one year ago 39

Normal 38

Record: 2015 63

Low temperature 30

Low one year ago 33

Normal 25

Record: 1958 -8

Maumee stage 8 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 26

For December 345

Rainfall

For Monday none

For December 1.71 inches (0.66)

For the year 41.58 inches (3.52)

Snowfall

For Monday none

For December 0.1 inch (-2.6)

Since July 1 1.7 inches (-3.0)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:58 a.m.

Sunset 5:12 p.m.

Moonrise 3:35 a.m.

Moonset 2:43 p.m.

Full Moon

Dec. 18

Last Quarter

Dec. 26

New Moon

Jan. 2

First Quarter

Jan. 9

Moon times should be whatever happens first after 6 a.m. for the day of publication Moonrise 6:30 a.m. Moonset 7:30 p.m. OR Moonset 6:30 a.m. Moonrise 7:30 p.m. OR Moonrise 5:30 p.m. Moonset 3:30 a.m. (the next day)

