Tuesday, December 14, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 48
High one year ago 39
Normal 38
Record: 2015 63
Low temperature 30
Low one year ago 33
Normal 25
Record: 1958 -8
Maumee stage 8 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 26
For December 345
Rainfall
For Monday none
For December 1.71 inches (0.66)
For the year 41.58 inches (3.52)
Snowfall
For Monday none
For December 0.1 inch (-2.6)
Since July 1 1.7 inches (-3.0)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:58 a.m.
Sunset 5:12 p.m.
Moonrise 3:35 a.m.
Moonset 2:43 p.m.
Full Moon
Dec. 18
Last Quarter
Dec. 26
New Moon
Jan. 2
First Quarter
Jan. 9
Moon times should be whatever happens first after 6 a.m. for the day of publication Moonrise 6:30 a.m. Moonset 7:30 p.m. OR Moonset 6:30 a.m. Moonrise 7:30 p.m. OR Moonrise 5:30 p.m. Moonset 3:30 a.m. (the next day)
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story