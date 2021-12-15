Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 52

High one year ago 36

Normal 38

Record: 1975 66

Low temperature 28

Low one year ago 25

Normal 25

Record: 1914 –5

Maumee stage 6.93 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 25

For December 370

Precipitation

For Tuesday none

For December 1.71 inches (0.59)

For the year 41.58 inches (3.45)

Snowfall

For Tuesday none

For December 0.1 inch (–2.8)

Since July 1 1.7 inches (–3.2)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:58 a.m.

Sunset 5:12 p.m.

Moonrise 3:07 p.m.

Moonset 5:37 a.m. Thursday