Wednesday, December 15, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 52
High one year ago 36
Normal 38
Record: 1975 66
Low temperature 28
Low one year ago 25
Normal 25
Record: 1914 –5
Maumee stage 6.93 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 25
For December 370
Precipitation
For Tuesday none
For December 1.71 inches (0.59)
For the year 41.58 inches (3.45)
Snowfall
For Tuesday none
For December 0.1 inch (–2.8)
Since July 1 1.7 inches (–3.2)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:58 a.m.
Sunset 5:12 p.m.
Moonrise 3:07 p.m.
Moonset 5:37 a.m. Thursday
Full Moon
Dec. 18
Last Quarter
Dec. 26
New Moon
Jan. 2
First Quarter
Jan. 9
