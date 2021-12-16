Thursday, December 16, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 60
High one year ago 30
Normal 38
Record: 1933 64
Low temperature 45
Low one year ago 20
Normal 24
Record: 1901, 1914 -10
Maumee stage 6.98 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 12
For December 382
Precipitation
For Wednesday 0.22 inch
For December 1.93 inches (0.73)
For the year 41.80 inches (3.59)
Snowfall
For Wednesday none
For December 0.1 inch (-3.1)
Since July 1 1.7 inches (-3.5)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:59 a.m.
Sunset 5:14 p.m.
Moonrise 3:35 p.m.
Moonset 6:39 a.m. Friday
Full Moon
Dec. 18
Last Quarter
Dec. 26
New Moon
Jan. 2
First Quarter
Jan. 9
