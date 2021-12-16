The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Thursday, December 16, 2021 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 60

High one year ago 30

Normal 38

Record: 1933 64

Low temperature 45

Low one year ago 20

Normal 24

Record: 1901, 1914 -10

Maumee stage 6.98 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 12

For December 382

Precipitation

For Wednesday 0.22 inch

For December 1.93 inches (0.73)

For the year 41.80 inches (3.59)

Snowfall

For Wednesday none

For December 0.1 inch (-3.1)

Since July 1 1.7 inches (-3.5)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:59 a.m.

Sunset 5:14 p.m.

Moonrise 3:35 p.m.

Moonset 6:39 a.m. Friday

Full Moon

Dec. 18

Last Quarter

Dec. 26

New Moon

Jan. 2

First Quarter

Jan. 9

Moon times should be whatever happens first after 6 a.m. for the day of publication Moonrise 6:30 a.m. Moonset 7:30 p.m. OR Moonset 6:30 a.m. Moonrise 7:30 p.m. OR Moonrise 5:30 p.m. Moonset 3:30 a.m. (the next day)

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  