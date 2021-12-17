Friday, December 17, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 57
High one year ago 30
Normal 37
Record: 1984 63
Low temperature 50
Low one year ago 27
Normal 24
Record: 1951 -14
Maumee stage 7.28 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 11
For December 393
Precipitation
For Thursday 0.09 inch
For December 2.02 inches (0.75)
For the year 41.89 inches (3.61)
Snowfall
For Thursday none
For December 0.1 inch (-3.3)
Since July 1 1.7 inches (-3.7)
Skywatch
Sunrise 8 a.m.
Sunset 5:14 p.m.
Moonset 6:39 a.m.
Moonrise 4:08 p.m.
Full Moon
Dec. 18
Last Quarter
Dec. 26
New Moon
Jan. 2
First Quarter
Jan. 9
