Friday, December 17, 2021 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 57

High one year ago 30

Normal 37

Record: 1984 63

Low temperature 50

Low one year ago 27

Normal 24

Record: 1951 -14

Maumee stage 7.28 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 11

For December 393

Precipitation

For Thursday 0.09 inch

For December 2.02 inches (0.75)

For the year 41.89 inches (3.61)

Snowfall

For Thursday none

For December 0.1 inch (-3.3)

Since July 1 1.7 inches (-3.7)

Skywatch

Sunrise 8 a.m.

Sunset 5:14 p.m.

Moonset 6:39 a.m.

Moonrise 4:08 p.m.

Full Moon

Dec. 18

Last Quarter

Dec. 26

New Moon

Jan. 2

First Quarter

Jan. 9

