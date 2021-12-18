Saturday, December 18, 2021 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Saturday records
High temperature 41
High one year ago 30
Normal 37
Record: 1984 58
Low temperature 27
Low one year ago 23
Normal 24
Record: 1989 -11
Maumee stage 7.69 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the days average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 31
For December 32
Precipitation
For Friday none
For December 2.02 inches (0.68)
For the year 41.89 inches (3.54)
Snowfall
For Friday none
For December 0.1 inch (-3.6)
Since July 1 1.7 inches (-4.0)
Skywatch
Sunrise 8:01 a.m.
Sunset 5:14 p.m.
Moonset 7:39 a.m.
Moonrise 4:46 p.m.
Full Moon
Today
Last Quarter
Dec. 26
New Moon
Jan. 2
First Quarter
Jan. 9
