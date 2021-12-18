Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Saturday records

High temperature 41

High one year ago 30

Normal 37

Record: 1984 58

Low temperature 27

Low one year ago 23

Normal 24

Record: 1989 -11

Maumee stage 7.69 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the days average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 31

For December 32

Precipitation

For Friday none

For December 2.02 inches (0.68)

For the year 41.89 inches (3.54)

Snowfall

For Friday none

For December 0.1 inch (-3.6)

Since July 1 1.7 inches (-4.0)

Skywatch

Sunrise 8:01 a.m.

Sunset 5:14 p.m.

Moonset 7:39 a.m.

Moonrise 4:46 p.m.