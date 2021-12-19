Sunday, December 19, 2021 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Saturday records
High temperature 37
High one year ago 34
Normal 37
Record: 1957 54
Low temperature 34
Low one year ago 21
Normal 24
Record: 1989 -5
Maumee stage 7.20 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Saturday 29
For December 461
Precipitation
For Saturday 0.55 inch
For December 2.61 inches (1.20)
For the year 42.48 inches (4.06)
Snowfall
For Saturday none
For December 0.1 inch (-3.8)
Since July 1 1.7 inches (-4.2)
Skywatch
Sunrise 8:01 a.m.
Sunset 5:14 p.m.
Moonset 8:36 a.m.
Moonset 5:32 p.m.
Moon phases
Last Quarter
Dec. 26
New Moon
Jan. 2
First Quarter
Jan. 9
Full Moon
Jan. 17
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story