Wednesday, February 16, 2022 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 34

High one year ago 16

Normal 36

Record: 1954 69

Low temperature 12

Low one year ago 11

Normal 21

Record: 1905 -12

Maumee stage 3.58 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 42

For February 615

Precipitation

For Tuesday none

For February 1.37 (0.35)

For the year 2.20 inch (-1.36)

Snowfall

For Tuesday none

For February 10.0 inches (5.4)

Since July 1 17.2 inches (-7.4)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:33 a.m.

Sunset 6:16 p.m.

Moonset 7:57 a.m.

Moonrise 6:18 p.m.

Full Moon

Feb. 16

Last Quarter

Feb. 23

New Moon

March 2

First Quarter

March 10

