Wednesday, February 16, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 34
High one year ago 16
Normal 36
Record: 1954 69
Low temperature 12
Low one year ago 11
Normal 21
Record: 1905 -12
Maumee stage 3.58 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 42
For February 615
Precipitation
For Tuesday none
For February 1.37 (0.35)
For the year 2.20 inch (-1.36)
Snowfall
For Tuesday none
For February 10.0 inches (5.4)
Since July 1 17.2 inches (-7.4)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:33 a.m.
Sunset 6:16 p.m.
Moonset 7:57 a.m.
Moonrise 6:18 p.m.
Full Moon
Feb. 16
Last Quarter
Feb. 23
New Moon
March 2
First Quarter
March 10
