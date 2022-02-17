Thursday, February 17, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 51
High one year ago 18
Normal 37
Record: 1927, 1954 62
Low temperature 35
Low one year ago -1
Normal 21
Record: 1905 -9
Maumee stage 3.36 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 22
For February 636
Precipitation
For Wednesday trace
For February 1.37 inches (0.27)
For the year 2.20 inches (-1.44)
Snowfall
For Wednesday none
For February 10.0 inches (5.2)
Since July 1 17.2 inches (-8.0)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:32 a.m.
Sunset 6:18 p.m.
Moonset 8:25 a.m.
Moonrise 7:24 p.m.
Last Quarter
Feb. 23
New Moon
March 2
First Quarter
March 10
Full Moon
March 18
