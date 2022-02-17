The Journal Gazette
 
Thursday, February 17, 2022 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 51

High one year ago 18

Normal 37

Record: 1927, 1954 62

Low temperature 35

Low one year ago -1

Normal 21

Record: 1905 -9

Maumee stage 3.36 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 22

For February 636

Precipitation

For Wednesday trace

For February 1.37 inches (0.27)

For the year 2.20 inches (-1.44)

Snowfall

For Wednesday none

For February 10.0 inches (5.2)

Since July 1 17.2 inches (-8.0)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:32 a.m.

Sunset 6:18 p.m.

Moonset 8:25 a.m.

Moonrise 7:24 p.m. 

Last Quarter

Feb. 23

New Moon

March 2

First Quarter

March 10

Full Moon

March 18

