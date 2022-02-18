Friday, February 18, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 53
High one year ago 17
Normal 37
Record: 2017 63
Low temperature 33
Low one year ago -6
Normal 22
Record: 1973 -12
Maumee stage 10.29 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 22
For February 657
Precipitation
For Thursday 0.61 inch (record)
For February 1.98 inches (0.81)
For the year 2.81 inches (-0.90)
Snowfall
For Thursday none
For February 10.0 inches (4.9)
Since July 1 17.2 inches (-8.3)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:31 a.m.
Sunset 6:19 p.m.
Moonset 8:49 a.m.
Moonset 8:31 p.m.
Last Quarter
Feb. 23
New Moon
March 2
First Quarter
March 10
Full Moon
March 18
