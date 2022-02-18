The Journal Gazette
 
Friday, February 18, 2022 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 53

High one year ago 17

Normal 37

Record: 2017 63

Low temperature 33

Low one year ago -6

Normal 22

Record: 1973 -12

Maumee stage 10.29 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 22

For February 657

Precipitation

For Thursday 0.61 inch (record)

For February 1.98 inches (0.81)

For the year 2.81 inches (-0.90)

Snowfall

For Thursday none

For February 10.0 inches (4.9)

Since July 1 17.2 inches (-8.3)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:31 a.m.

Sunset 6:19 p.m.

Moonset 8:49 a.m.

Moonset 8:31 p.m.

Last Quarter

Feb. 23

New Moon

March 2

First Quarter

March 10

Full Moon

March 18

