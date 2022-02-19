Saturday, February 19, 2022 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 25
High one year ago 26
Normal 22
Record: 2017 67
Low temperature 18
Low one year ago 14
Normal 22
Record: 1936 -13
Maumee stage 16.54 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 43
For February 704
Precipitation
For Friday trace
For February 2.30 inches (1.05)
For the year 3.13 inches (-0.66)
Snowfall
For Friday 0.1 inch
For February 11.9 inches (6.6)
Since July 1 19.1 inches (-6.6)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:29 a.m.
Sunset 6:19 p.m.
Moonset 9:13 a.m.
Moonrise 9:39 p.m.
Moon phases
Last Quarter
Feb. 23
New Moon
March 2
First Quarter
March 10
Full Moon
March 18
