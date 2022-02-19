Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 25

High one year ago 26

Normal 22

Record: 2017 67

Low temperature 18

Low one year ago 14

Normal 22

Record: 1936 -13

Maumee stage 16.54 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 43

For February 704

Precipitation

For Friday trace

For February 2.30 inches (1.05)

For the year 3.13 inches (-0.66)

Snowfall

For Friday 0.1 inch

For February 11.9 inches (6.6)

Since July 1 19.1 inches (-6.6)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:29 a.m.

Sunset 6:19 p.m.

Moonset 9:13 a.m.

Moonrise 9:39 p.m.