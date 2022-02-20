Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Saturday records

High temperature 32

High one year ago 19

Normal 38

Record: 1930 67

Low temperature 16

Low one year ago 2

Normal 22

Record: 1978 -7

Maumee stage 17.32 feet (fld stg 17.0)

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Saturday 41

For February 743

Precipitation

For Saturday trace

For February 2.30 inches (1.33)

For the year 3.13 inches (-0.74)

Snowfall

For Saturday trace

For February 11.9 inches (6.3)

Since July 1 19.1 inches (-6.9)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:28 a.m.

Sunset 6:21 p.m.

Moonset 9:37 a.m.

Moonrise 10:48 p.m.