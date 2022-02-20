Sunday, February 20, 2022 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Saturday records
High temperature 32
High one year ago 19
Normal 38
Record: 1930 67
Low temperature 16
Low one year ago 2
Normal 22
Record: 1978 -7
Maumee stage 17.32 feet (fld stg 17.0)
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Saturday 41
For February 743
Precipitation
For Saturday trace
For February 2.30 inches (1.33)
For the year 3.13 inches (-0.74)
Snowfall
For Saturday trace
For February 11.9 inches (6.3)
Since July 1 19.1 inches (-6.9)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:28 a.m.
Sunset 6:21 p.m.
Moonset 9:37 a.m.
Moonrise 10:48 p.m.
Moon phases
Last Quarter
Feb. 23
New Moon
March 2
First Quarter
March 10
Full Moon
March 18
