Monday, February 21, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 48
High one year ago 25
Normal 38
Record: 2018 70
Low temperature 15
Low one year ago 2
Normal 22
Record: 2015 -5
Maumee stage 13.78 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 33
For February 777
Precipitation
For Sunday none
For February 2.30 inches (0.90)
For the year 3.13 inches (-0.81)
Snowfall
For Sunday none
For February 11.9 inches (6.0)
Since July 1 19.1 inches (-7.2)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:27 a.m.
Sunset 6:23 p.m.
Moonset 10:02 a.m.
Moonrise 11:59 p.m.
Last Quarter
Feb. 23
New Moon
March 2
First Quarter
March 10
Full Moon
March 18
