Monday, February 21, 2022 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 48

High one year ago 25

Normal 38

Record: 2018 70

Low temperature 15

Low one year ago 2

Normal 22

Record: 2015 -5

Maumee stage 13.78 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 33

For February 777

Precipitation

For Sunday none

For February 2.30 inches (0.90)

For the year 3.13 inches (-0.81)

Snowfall

For Sunday none

For February 11.9 inches (6.0)

Since July 1 19.1 inches (-7.2)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:27 a.m.

Sunset 6:23 p.m.

Moonset 10:02 a.m.

Moonrise 11:59 p.m. 

Last Quarter

Feb. 23

New Moon

March 2

First Quarter

March 10

Full Moon

March 18

