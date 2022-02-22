The Journal Gazette
 
Tuesday, February 22, 2022 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 58

High one year ago 40

Normal 38

Record: 1930 68

Low temperature 34

Low one year ago 3

Normal 23

Record: 1978 -8

Maumee stage 12.93 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 19

For February 796

Precipitation

For Monday None

For February 2.30 inches (0.82)

For the year 3.13 inch (-0.89)

Snowfall

For Monday None

For February 11.9 inches (5.8)

Since July 1 19.1 inches (-7.4)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:25 a.m.

Sunset 6:23 p.m.

Moonset 10:31 a.m.

Moonrise 1:13 a.m. Wednesday

Last Quarter

Feb. 23

New Moon

March 2

First Quarter

March 10

Full Moon

March 18

