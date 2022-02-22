Tuesday, February 22, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 58
High one year ago 40
Normal 38
Record: 1930 68
Low temperature 34
Low one year ago 3
Normal 23
Record: 1978 -8
Maumee stage 12.93 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 19
For February 796
Precipitation
For Monday None
For February 2.30 inches (0.82)
For the year 3.13 inch (-0.89)
Snowfall
For Monday None
For February 11.9 inches (5.8)
Since July 1 19.1 inches (-7.4)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:25 a.m.
Sunset 6:23 p.m.
Moonset 10:31 a.m.
Moonrise 1:13 a.m. Wednesday
Last Quarter
Feb. 23
New Moon
March 2
First Quarter
March 10
Full Moon
March 18
