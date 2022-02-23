The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Wednesday, February 23, 2022 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 57

High one year ago 40

Normal 39

Record: 1992 67

Low temperature 44

Low one year ago 28

Normal 23

Record: 1963 -9

Maumee stage 14.55 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 14

For February 810

Precipitation

For Tuesday 0.46 inch

For February 2.76 inch (1.20)

For the year 3.59 inch (-0.51)

Snowfall

For Tuesday None

For February 11.9 inches (5.6)

Since July 1 19.1 inches (-7.6)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:23 a.m.

Sunset 6:24 p.m.

Moonset 11:04 a.m.

Moonrise 2:27 a.m. Thursday

Last Quarter

Feb. 23

New Moon

March 2

First Quarter

March 10

Full Moon

March 18

