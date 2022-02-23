Wednesday, February 23, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 57
High one year ago 40
Normal 39
Record: 1992 67
Low temperature 44
Low one year ago 28
Normal 23
Record: 1963 -9
Maumee stage 14.55 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 14
For February 810
Precipitation
For Tuesday 0.46 inch
For February 2.76 inch (1.20)
For the year 3.59 inch (-0.51)
Snowfall
For Tuesday None
For February 11.9 inches (5.6)
Since July 1 19.1 inches (-7.6)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:23 a.m.
Sunset 6:24 p.m.
Moonset 11:04 a.m.
Moonrise 2:27 a.m. Thursday
Last Quarter
Feb. 23
New Moon
March 2
First Quarter
March 10
Full Moon
March 18
