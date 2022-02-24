The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Thursday, February 24, 2022 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 30

High one year ago 42

Normal 39

Record: 2017 66

Low temperature 25

Low one year ago 31

Normal 23

Record: 2015 -6

Maumee stage 16.45 feet (fld.stg. 17.0)

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 37

For February 854

Precipitation

For Wednesday trace

For February 2.76 inches (1.12)

For the year 3.59 inches (-0.59)

Snowfall

For Wednesday trace

For February 11.9 inches (5.3)

Since July 1 19.1 inches (-7.9)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:22 a.m.

Sunset 6:26 p.m.

Moonset 11:46 a.m.

Moonset 2:27 a.m. Friday 

New Moon

March 2

First Quarter

March 10

Full Moon

March 18

Last Quarter

March 25

