Thursday, February 24, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 30
High one year ago 42
Normal 39
Record: 2017 66
Low temperature 25
Low one year ago 31
Normal 23
Record: 2015 -6
Maumee stage 16.45 feet (fld.stg. 17.0)
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 37
For February 854
Precipitation
For Wednesday trace
For February 2.76 inches (1.12)
For the year 3.59 inches (-0.59)
Snowfall
For Wednesday trace
For February 11.9 inches (5.3)
Since July 1 19.1 inches (-7.9)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:22 a.m.
Sunset 6:26 p.m.
Moonset 11:46 a.m.
Moonset 2:27 a.m. Friday
New Moon
March 2
First Quarter
March 10
Full Moon
March 18
Last Quarter
March 25
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story