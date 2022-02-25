Friday, February 25, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 28
High one year ago 46
Normal 24
Record: 2017 71
Low temperature 23
Low one year ago 31
Normal 24
Record: 2015 -6
Maumee stage 15.46 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 39
For February 893
Precipitation
For Thursday 0.11 inch
For February 2.87 inches (1.15)
For the year 3.70 inches (-0.56)
Snowfall
For Thursday 1.3 inches
For February 13.2 inches (6.4)
Since July 1 20.4 inches (-6.8)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:20 a.m.
Sunset 6:26 p.m.
Moonset 12:38 p.m.
Moonrise 4:46 a.m. Saturday
New Moon
March 2
First Quarter
March 10
Full Moon
March 18
Last Quarter
March 25
