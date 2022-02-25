The Journal Gazette
 
Friday, February 25, 2022 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 28

High one year ago 46

Normal 24

Record: 2017 71

Low temperature 23

Low one year ago 31

Normal 24

Record: 2015 -6

Maumee stage 15.46 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 39

For February 893

Precipitation

For Thursday 0.11 inch

For February 2.87 inches (1.15)

For the year 3.70 inches (-0.56)

Snowfall

For Thursday 1.3 inches

For February 13.2 inches (6.4)

Since July 1 20.4 inches (-6.8)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:20 a.m.

Sunset 6:26 p.m.

Moonset 12:38 p.m.

Moonrise 4:46 a.m. Saturday

New Moon

March 2

First Quarter

March 10

Full Moon

March 18

Last Quarter

March 25

Moon times should be whatever happens first after 6 a.m. for the day of publication Moonrise 6:30 a.m. Moonset 7:30 p.m. OR Moonset 6:30 a.m. Moonrise 7:30 p.m. OR Moonrise 5:30 p.m. Moonset 3:30 a.m. (the next day)

