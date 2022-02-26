Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 28

High one year ago 40

Normal 40

Record: 2000 73

Low temperature 21

Low one year ago 23

Normal 24

Record: 1900 -8

Maumee stage 12.12 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 40

For February 933

Precipitation

For Friday 0.01 inch

For February 2.94 inch (1.13)

For the year 3.77 inch (-0.58)

Snowfall

For Friday 0.3 inch

For February 13.7 inches (6.6)

Since July 1 20.9 inches (-6.6)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:19 a.m.

Sunset 6:28 p.m.

Moonset 1:40 p.m.

Moonrise 5:42 a.m. Sunday