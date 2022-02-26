Saturday, February 26, 2022 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 28
High one year ago 40
Normal 40
Record: 2000 73
Low temperature 21
Low one year ago 23
Normal 24
Record: 1900 -8
Maumee stage 12.12 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 40
For February 933
Precipitation
For Friday 0.01 inch
For February 2.94 inch (1.13)
For the year 3.77 inch (-0.58)
Snowfall
For Friday 0.3 inch
For February 13.7 inches (6.6)
Since July 1 20.9 inches (-6.6)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:19 a.m.
Sunset 6:28 p.m.
Moonset 1:40 p.m.
Moonrise 5:42 a.m. Sunday
Moon phases
New Moon
March 2
First Quarter
March 10
Full Moon
March 18
Last Quarter
March 25
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story