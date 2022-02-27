Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Saturday records

High temperature 30

High one year ago 41

Normal 40

Record: 1944 66

Low temperature 17

Low one year ago 18

Normal 24

Record: 1963 -17

Maumee stage 10.11 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Saturday 41

For February 975

Precipitation

For Saturday trace

For February 2.94 inches (1.05)

For the year 3.77 inches (-0.66)

Snowfall

For Saturday trace

For February 13.7 inches (6.4)

Since July 1 20.9 inches (-6.8)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:18 a.m.

Sunset 6:30 p.m.

Moonset 2:52 p.m.

Moonrise 6:28 a.m. Monday