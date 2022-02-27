Sunday, February 27, 2022 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Saturday records
High temperature 30
High one year ago 41
Normal 40
Record: 1944 66
Low temperature 17
Low one year ago 18
Normal 24
Record: 1963 -17
Maumee stage 10.11 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Saturday 41
For February 975
Precipitation
For Saturday trace
For February 2.94 inches (1.05)
For the year 3.77 inches (-0.66)
Snowfall
For Saturday trace
For February 13.7 inches (6.4)
Since July 1 20.9 inches (-6.8)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:18 a.m.
Sunset 6:30 p.m.
Moonset 2:52 p.m.
Moonrise 6:28 a.m. Monday
Moon phases
New Moon
March 2
First Quarter
March 10
Full Moon
March 18
Last Quarter
March 25
