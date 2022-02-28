The Journal Gazette
 
Monday, February 28, 2022 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 41

High one year ago 47

Normal 41

Record: 1996 70

Low temperature 23

Low one year ago 35

Normal 25

Record: 1963 -18

Maumee stage 9.25 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 33

For February 1008

Precipitation

For Sunday none

For February 2.94 inches (0.97)

For the year 3.77 inches (-0.74)

Snowfall

For Sunday none

For February 13.7 inches (6.1)

Since July 1 20.9 inches (-7.1)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:16 a.m.

Sunset 6:31 p.m.

Moonrise 6:28 a.m.

Moonset 4:07 p.m. 

New Moon

March 2

First Quarter

March 10

Full Moon

March 18

Last Quarter

March 25

