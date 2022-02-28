Monday, February 28, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 41
High one year ago 47
Normal 41
Record: 1996 70
Low temperature 23
Low one year ago 35
Normal 25
Record: 1963 -18
Maumee stage 9.25 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 33
For February 1008
Precipitation
For Sunday none
For February 2.94 inches (0.97)
For the year 3.77 inches (-0.74)
Snowfall
For Sunday none
For February 13.7 inches (6.1)
Since July 1 20.9 inches (-7.1)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:16 a.m.
Sunset 6:31 p.m.
Moonrise 6:28 a.m.
Moonset 4:07 p.m.
New Moon
March 2
First Quarter
March 10
Full Moon
March 18
Last Quarter
March 25
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story