Tuesday, March 01, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 46
High one year ago 63
Normal 41
Record: 2016 66
Low temperature 24
Low one year ago 37
Normal 25
Record: 1901 -4
Maumee stage 8.49 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 30
For February 1,037
Precipitation
For Monday None
For February 2.94 inch (0.88)
For the year 3.77 inch (-0.83)
Snowfall
For Monday None
For February 13.7 inches (7.8)
Since July 1 20.9 inches (-7.3)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:14 a.m.
Sunset 6:31 p.m.
Moonrise 7:35 a.m.
Moonset 5:22 p.m.
New Moon
March 2
First Quarter
March 10
Full Moon
March 18
Last Quarter
March 25
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story