Tuesday, March 01, 2022 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 46

High one year ago 63

Normal 41

Record: 2016 66

Low temperature 24

Low one year ago 37

Normal 25

Record: 1901 -4

Maumee stage 8.49 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 30

For February 1,037

Precipitation

For Monday None

For February 2.94 inch (0.88)

For the year 3.77 inch (-0.83)

Snowfall

For Monday None

For February 13.7 inches (7.8)

Since July 1 20.9 inches (-7.3)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:14 a.m.

Sunset 6:31 p.m.

Moonrise 7:35 a.m.

Moonset 5:22 p.m.

New Moon

March 2

First Quarter

March 10

Full Moon

March 18

Last Quarter

March 25

