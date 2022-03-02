The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Wednesday, March 02, 2022 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 56

High one year ago 39

Normal 41

Record: 1992 64

Low temperature 34

Low one year ago 24

Normal 25

Record: 1967 -10

Maumee stage 7.30 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 20

For March 20

Precipitation

For Tuesday None

For March None (-0.08)

For the year 3.77 inch (-0.91)

Snowfall

For Tuesday None

For March None (-0.2)

Since July 1 20.9 inches (-7.5)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:13 a.m.

Sunset 6:32 p.m.

Moonrise 7:36 a.m.

Moonset 6:35 p.m. 

New Moon

March 2

First Quarter

March 10

Full Moon

March 18

Last Quarter

March 25

