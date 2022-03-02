Wednesday, March 02, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 56
High one year ago 39
Normal 41
Record: 1992 64
Low temperature 34
Low one year ago 24
Normal 25
Record: 1967 -10
Maumee stage 7.30 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 20
For March 20
Precipitation
For Tuesday None
For March None (-0.08)
For the year 3.77 inch (-0.91)
Snowfall
For Tuesday None
For March None (-0.2)
Since July 1 20.9 inches (-7.5)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:13 a.m.
Sunset 6:32 p.m.
Moonrise 7:36 a.m.
Moonset 6:35 p.m.
New Moon
March 2
First Quarter
March 10
Full Moon
March 18
Last Quarter
March 25
Moon times should be whatever happens first after 6 a.m. for the day of publication Moonrise 6:30 a.m. Moonset 7:30 p.m. OR Moonset 6:30 a.m. Moonrise 7:30 p.m. OR Moonrise 5:30 p.m. Moonset 3:30 a.m. (the next day)
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story