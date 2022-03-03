The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Thursday, March 03, 2022 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 56

High one year ago 39

Normal 42

Record: 1992 69

Low temperature 29

Low one year ago 19

Normal 25

Record: 1980 -7

Maumee stage 6.07 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 22

For March 42

Precipitation

For Wednesday none

For March none (-0.17)

For the year 3.77 inches (-1.00)

Snowfall

For Wednesday none

For March none (-0.4)

Since July 1 20.9 inches (-7.7)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:12 a.m.

Sunset 6:34 p.m.

Moonrise 8:02 a.m.

Moonset 7:45 p.m. 

First Quarter

March 10

Full Moon

March 18

Last Quarter

March 25

New Moon

April 1

Moon times should be whatever happens first after 6 a.m. for the day of publication Moonrise 6:30 a.m. Moonset 7:30 p.m. OR Moonset 6:30 a.m. Moonrise 7:30 p.m. OR Moonrise 5:30 p.m. Moonset 3:30 a.m. (the next day)

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  