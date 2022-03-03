Thursday, March 03, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 56
High one year ago 39
Normal 42
Record: 1992 69
Low temperature 29
Low one year ago 19
Normal 25
Record: 1980 -7
Maumee stage 6.07 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 22
For March 42
Precipitation
For Wednesday none
For March none (-0.17)
For the year 3.77 inches (-1.00)
Snowfall
For Wednesday none
For March none (-0.4)
Since July 1 20.9 inches (-7.7)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:12 a.m.
Sunset 6:34 p.m.
Moonrise 8:02 a.m.
Moonset 7:45 p.m.
First Quarter
March 10
Full Moon
March 18
Last Quarter
March 25
New Moon
April 1
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story