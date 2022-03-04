The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Friday, March 04, 2022 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 37

High one year ago 57

Normal 42

Record: 1983 73

Low temperature 27

Low one year ago 28

Normal 26

Record: 1943 -6

Maumee stage 5.76 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 33

For March 75

Precipitation

For Thursday none

For March none (-0.25)

For the year 3.77 inches (-1.08)

Snowfall

For Thursday none

For March none (-0.7)

Since July 1 20.9 inches (-8.0)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:10 a.m.

Sunset 6:35 p.m.

Moonrise 8:26 a.m.

Moonset 8:53 p.m. 

First Quarter

March 10

Full Moon

March 18

Last Quarter

March 25

New Moon

April 1

