Friday, March 04, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 37
High one year ago 57
Normal 42
Record: 1983 73
Low temperature 27
Low one year ago 28
Normal 26
Record: 1943 -6
Maumee stage 5.76 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 33
For March 75
Precipitation
For Thursday none
For March none (-0.25)
For the year 3.77 inches (-1.08)
Snowfall
For Thursday none
For March none (-0.7)
Since July 1 20.9 inches (-8.0)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:10 a.m.
Sunset 6:35 p.m.
Moonrise 8:26 a.m.
Moonset 8:53 p.m.
First Quarter
March 10
Full Moon
March 18
Last Quarter
March 25
New Moon
April 1
