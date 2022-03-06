Tar Heels ruin Coach K's final game at Cameron

DURHAM, N.C. – North Carolina spoiled the emotional home finale of retiring Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski, beating fourth-ranked rival Duke 94-81 on Saturday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The day that was all about the coach who has 1,196 career victories and five NCAA championships abruptly turned into a season-defining performance for the Tar Heels, who played fearlessly in an extra rowdy arena and shot 59% after halftime.

It marked the first time an unranked North Carolina team had beaten a top-5 Duke team in Cameron since 1990, and it came a month after the Blue Devils (26-5, 16-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) had won by 20 in Chapel Hill.

“All week, we just talked about our competitive fight,” first-year UNC coach Hubert Davis said, “that we had to do three things: We had to plant our feet, we had to stand our ground and we had to fight. ... I just felt like, as the game went on, we started to just gain more and more confidence.”

By the final minutes, the Tar Heels (23-8, 15-5) were stretching the lead to double figures, hitting clinching free throws and leaving the “Cameron Crazies” in disbelief that Krzyzewski's final home game after 42 years at the helm of Duke would end this way.

The school held an on-court ceremony for Krzyzewski after the game, though the coach first grabbed the microphone with the loss on his mind.

“I'm sorry about this afternoon,” he began, then waved off cheers from the fans. “Today was unacceptable, but the season has been very acceptable. And the season isn't over.”

Krzyzewski could only watch from his seat at the end, when UNC was in firm control. And when the horn sounded, the Tar Heels mobbed each other to celebrate on the court, while Caleb Love – who overcame an 0-for-8 shooting start to score 15 of his 22 points after halftime – jawed at the Crazies.

Krzyzewski had tried all season to deflect questions about his looming retirement – even eschewing the use of the word “last” – and trying to avoid being a distraction or creating additional pressure on his team. That began to change more in recent days as the moment drew near for a coach who has long taken a live-in-the-moment approach.

More than 90 former players were in attendance, including some of the program's biggest names including Grant Hill, Shane Battier, J.J. Redick, Jay Williams, Danny Ferry and Christian Laettner. They gathered to create two lines on the court to make an aisle for Krzyzewski to walk to midcourt to join them for a group photo captured from the rafters.