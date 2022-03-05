Saturday, March 05, 2022 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 43
High one year ago 40
Normal 43
Record: 1983 78
Low temperature 23
Low one year ago 26
Normal 26
Record: 2014 -1
Maumee stage 5.51 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 32
For March 107
Precipitation
For Friday none
For March none (-0.33)
For the year 3.77 inch (-1.16)
Snowfall
For Friday none
For March none (-0.9)
Since July 1 20.9 inches (-8.2)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:08 a.m.
Sunset 6:36 p.m.
Moonrise 8:48 a.m.
Moonset 9:58 p.m.
Moon phases
First Quarter
March 10
Full Moon
March 18
Last Quarter
March 25
New Moon
April 1
