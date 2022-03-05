Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 43

High one year ago 40

Normal 43

Record: 1983 78

Low temperature 23

Low one year ago 26

Normal 26

Record: 2014 -1

Maumee stage 5.51 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 32

For March 107

Precipitation

For Friday none

For March none (-0.33)

For the year 3.77 inch (-1.16)

Snowfall

For Friday none

For March none (-0.9)

Since July 1 20.9 inches (-8.2)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:08 a.m.

Sunset 6:36 p.m.

Moonrise 8:48 a.m.

Moonset 9:58 p.m.