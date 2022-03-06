Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Saturday records

High temperature 72

High one year ago 45

Normal 43

Record: 1983 80

Low temperature 35

Low one year ago 21

Normal 26

Record: 1978 -5

Maumee stage 4.85 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Saturday 11

For March 118

Precipitation

For Saturday none

For March none (-0.41)

For the year 3.77 inches (-1.24)

Snowfall

For Saturday none

For March none (-1.1)

Since July 1 20.9 inches (-8.4)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:07 a.m.

Sunset 6:38 p.m.

Moonrise 9:12 a.m.

Moonset 11:03 p.m.