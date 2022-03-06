Sunday, March 06, 2022 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Saturday records
High temperature 72
High one year ago 45
Normal 43
Record: 1983 80
Low temperature 35
Low one year ago 21
Normal 26
Record: 1978 -5
Maumee stage 4.85 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Saturday 11
For March 118
Precipitation
For Saturday none
For March none (-0.41)
For the year 3.77 inches (-1.24)
Snowfall
For Saturday none
For March none (-1.1)
Since July 1 20.9 inches (-8.4)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:07 a.m.
Sunset 6:38 p.m.
Moonrise 9:12 a.m.
Moonset 11:03 p.m.
Moon phases
First Quarter
March 10
Full Moon
March 18
Third Quarter
March 25
New Moon
April 1
