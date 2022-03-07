Monday, March 07, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 64
High one year ago 44
Normal 44
Record: 1983 72
Low temperature 50
Low one year ago 24
Normal 27
Record: 1960 -4
Maumee stage 4.68 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 8
For March 126
Precipitation
For Sunday 0.20 inch
For March 0.20 inch (-0.30)
For the year 3.97 inches (-1.13)
Snowfall
For Sunday none
For March none (-1.3)
Since July 1 20.9 inches (-8.6)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:05 a.m.
Sunset 6:39 p.m.
Moonrise 9:37 a.m.
Moonset 12:07 a.m. Tuesday
First Quarter
March 10
Full Moon
March 18
Last Quarter
March 25
New Moon
April 1
