The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Monday, March 07, 2022 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 64

High one year ago 44

Normal 44

Record: 1983 72

Low temperature 50

Low one year ago 24

Normal 27

Record: 1960 -4

Maumee stage 4.68 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 8

For March 126

Precipitation

For Sunday 0.20 inch

For March 0.20 inch (-0.30)

For the year 3.97 inches (-1.13)

Snowfall

For Sunday none

For March none (-1.3)

Since July 1 20.9 inches (-8.6)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:05 a.m.

Sunset 6:39 p.m.

Moonrise 9:37 a.m.

Moonset 12:07 a.m. Tuesday 

First Quarter

March 10

Full Moon

March 18

Last Quarter

March 25

New Moon

April 1

Moon times should be whatever happens first after 6 a.m. for the day of publication Moonrise 6:30 a.m. Moonset 7:30 p.m. OR Moonset 6:30 a.m. Moonrise 7:30 p.m. OR Moonrise 5:30 p.m. Moonset 3:30 a.m. (the next day)

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  