Tuesday, March 08, 2022 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 39

High one year ago 47

Normal 44

Record: 2000 74

Low temperature 34

Low one year ago 19

Normal 35

Record: 1943 -3

Maumee stage 7.25 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 28

For March 159

Precipitation

For Monday 0.83 inch

For March 1.03 inch (0.45)

For the year 4.8 inch (-0.38)

Snowfall

For Monday Trace

For March Trace (-1.5)

Since July 1 20.9 inches (-8.8)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:03 a.m.

Sunset 6:30 p.m.

Moonrise 10:05 a.m.

Moonset 1:10 a.m. Wednesday

First Quarter

March 10

Full Moon

March 18

Last Quarter

March 25

New Moon

April 1

