Tuesday, March 08, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 39
High one year ago 47
Normal 44
Record: 2000 74
Low temperature 34
Low one year ago 19
Normal 35
Record: 1943 -3
Maumee stage 7.25 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 28
For March 159
Precipitation
For Monday 0.83 inch
For March 1.03 inch (0.45)
For the year 4.8 inch (-0.38)
Snowfall
For Monday Trace
For March Trace (-1.5)
Since July 1 20.9 inches (-8.8)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:03 a.m.
Sunset 6:30 p.m.
Moonrise 10:05 a.m.
Moonset 1:10 a.m. Wednesday
First Quarter
March 10
Full Moon
March 18
Last Quarter
March 25
New Moon
April 1
