Wednesday, March 09, 2022 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 36

High one year ago 65

Normal 44

Record: 2000 79

Low temperature 31

Low one year ago 30

Normal 27

Record: 1943 -9

Maumee stage 12.74 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 31

For March 191

Precipitation

For Tuesday trace

For March 1.03 inch (0.37)

For the year 4.80 inch (-0.46)

Snowfall

For Tuesday trace

For March trace (-1.7)

Since July 1 20.9 inches (-9.0)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:02 a.m.

Sunset 6:40 p.m.

Moonrise 10:37 a.m.

Moonset 2:11 a.m. Thursday

First Quarter

March 10

Full Moon

March 18

Last Quarter

March 25

New Moon

April 1

