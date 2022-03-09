Wednesday, March 09, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 36
High one year ago 65
Normal 44
Record: 2000 79
Low temperature 31
Low one year ago 30
Normal 27
Record: 1943 -9
Maumee stage 12.74 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 31
For March 191
Precipitation
For Tuesday trace
For March 1.03 inch (0.37)
For the year 4.80 inch (-0.46)
Snowfall
For Tuesday trace
For March trace (-1.7)
Since July 1 20.9 inches (-9.0)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:02 a.m.
Sunset 6:40 p.m.
Moonrise 10:37 a.m.
Moonset 2:11 a.m. Thursday
First Quarter
March 10
Full Moon
March 18
Last Quarter
March 25
New Moon
April 1
