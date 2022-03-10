Thursday, March 10, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 47
High one year ago 66
Normal 45
Record: 2016 67
Low temperature 29
Low one year ago 37
Normal 27
Record: 1984 -7
Maumee stage 11:48 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 27
For March 1.03
Precipitation
For Thursday none
For March 1.03 inches (0.28)
For the year 4.80 inches (-0.55)
Snowfall
For Friday none
For March trace (-1.9)
Since July 1 20.9 inches (-9.2)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:01 a.m.
Sunset 6:42 p.m.
Moonrise 11:16 a.m.
Moonset 3:08 a.m. Friday
First Quarter
Today
Full Moon
March 18
Last Quarter
March 25
New Moon
April 1
