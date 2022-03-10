The Journal Gazette
 
Thursday, March 10, 2022 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 47

High one year ago 66

Normal 45

Record: 2016 67

Low temperature 29

Low one year ago 37

Normal 27

Record: 1984 -7

Maumee stage 11:48 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 27

For March 1.03

Precipitation

For Thursday none

For March 1.03 inches (0.28)

For the year 4.80 inches (-0.55)

Snowfall

For Friday none

For March trace (-1.9)

Since July 1 20.9 inches (-9.2)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:01 a.m.

Sunset 6:42 p.m.

Moonrise 11:16 a.m.

Moonset 3:08 a.m. Friday 

First Quarter

Today

Full Moon

March 18

Last Quarter

March 25

New Moon

April 1

