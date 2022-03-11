The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Friday, March 11, 2022 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 44

High one year ago 70

Normal 45

Record: 1925 73

Low temperature 28

Low one year ago 45

Normal 28

Record: 1984 0

Maumee stage 9.69 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 29

For March 248

Precipitation

For Thursday none

For March 1.03 inches (0.20)

For the year 4.80 inches (-0.63)

Snowfall

For Thursday none

For March none (-2.0)

Since July 1 20.9 inches (-9.3)

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:59 a.m.

Sunset 6:43 p.m.

Moonrise 12:01 p.m.

Moonset 4 a.m. Saturday 

Full Moon

March 18

Last Quarter

March 25

New Moon

April 1

First Quarter

April 9

Moon times should be whatever happens first after 6 a.m. for the day of publication Moonrise 6:30 a.m. Moonset 7:30 p.m. OR Moonset 6:30 a.m. Moonrise 7:30 p.m. OR Moonrise 5:30 p.m. Moonset 3:30 a.m. (the next day)

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  