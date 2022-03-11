Friday, March 11, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 44
High one year ago 70
Normal 45
Record: 1925 73
Low temperature 28
Low one year ago 45
Normal 28
Record: 1984 0
Maumee stage 9.69 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 29
For March 248
Precipitation
For Thursday none
For March 1.03 inches (0.20)
For the year 4.80 inches (-0.63)
Snowfall
For Thursday none
For March none (-2.0)
Since July 1 20.9 inches (-9.3)
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:59 a.m.
Sunset 6:43 p.m.
Moonrise 12:01 p.m.
Moonset 4 a.m. Saturday
Full Moon
March 18
Last Quarter
March 25
New Moon
April 1
First Quarter
April 9
