Sunday, March 13, 2022 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Saturday records
High temperature 24
High one year ago 57
Normal 46
Record: 1990 74
Low temperature 17
Low one year ago 28
Normal 28
Record: 1948 -7
Maumee stage 8.57 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Saturday 44
For March 328
Precipitation
For Saturday trace
For March 1.11 inches (0.10)
For the year 4.88 inches (-0.73)
Snowfall
For Saturday 0.2 inch
For March 1.0 inch (-1.4)
Since July 1 21.9 inches (-8.7)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:56 a.m.
Sunset 7:45 p.m.
Moonrise 2:52 p.m.
Moonset 6:24 a.m. Monday
Moon phases
Full Moon
March 18
Last Quarter
March 25
New Moon
April 1
First Quarter
April 9
