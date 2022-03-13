Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Saturday records

High temperature 24

High one year ago 57

Normal 46

Record: 1990 74

Low temperature 17

Low one year ago 28

Normal 28

Record: 1948 -7

Maumee stage 8.57 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Saturday 44

For March 328

Precipitation

For Saturday trace

For March 1.11 inches (0.10)

For the year 4.88 inches (-0.73)

Snowfall

For Saturday 0.2 inch

For March 1.0 inch (-1.4)

Since July 1 21.9 inches (-8.7)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:56 a.m.

Sunset 7:45 p.m.

Moonrise 2:52 p.m.

Moonset 6:24 a.m. Monday