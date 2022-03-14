The Journal Gazette
 
Monday, March 14, 2022 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 49

High one year ago 55

Normal 47

Record: 1990, 1995, 2007 73

Low temperature 16

Low one year ago 26

Normal 29

Record: 2014 -1

Maumee stage 6.91 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 32

For March 361

Precipitation

For Sunday trace

For March 1.11 inches (0.02)

For the year 4.88 inches (-0.81)

Snowfall

For Sunday trace

For March 1.0 inch (-1.6)

Since July 1 21.9 inches (-8.9)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:54 a.m.

Sunset 7:46 p.m.

Moonset 6:24 a.m.

Moonrise 3:55 p.m. 

Full Moon

March 18

Last Quarter

March 25

New Moon

April 1

First Quarter

April 9

