Monday, March 14, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 49
High one year ago 55
Normal 47
Record: 1990, 1995, 2007 73
Low temperature 16
Low one year ago 26
Normal 29
Record: 2014 -1
Maumee stage 6.91 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 32
For March 361
Precipitation
For Sunday trace
For March 1.11 inches (0.02)
For the year 4.88 inches (-0.81)
Snowfall
For Sunday trace
For March 1.0 inch (-1.6)
Since July 1 21.9 inches (-8.9)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:54 a.m.
Sunset 7:46 p.m.
Moonset 6:24 a.m.
Moonrise 3:55 p.m.
Full Moon
March 18
Last Quarter
March 25
New Moon
April 1
First Quarter
April 9
