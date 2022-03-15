The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Tuesday, March 15, 2022 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 61

High one year ago 56

Normal 47

Record: 2012 79

Low temperature 29

Low one year ago 31

Normal 29

Record: 1950 6

Maumee stage 5.48 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 20

For March 381

Precipitation

For Monday none

For March 1.11 inches (-0.07)

For the year 4.88 inch (-0.90)

Snowfall

For Monday none

For March 1.0 inch (-1.7)

Since July 1 21.9 inches (-9.0)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:52 a.m.

Sunset 7:47 p.m.

Moonset 6:57 a.m.

Moonrise 5:02 p.m.

Full Moon

March 18

Last Quarter

March 25

New Moon

April 1

First Quarter

April 9

