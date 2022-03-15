Tuesday, March 15, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 61
High one year ago 56
Normal 47
Record: 2012 79
Low temperature 29
Low one year ago 31
Normal 29
Record: 1950 6
Maumee stage 5.48 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 20
For March 381
Precipitation
For Monday none
For March 1.11 inches (-0.07)
For the year 4.88 inch (-0.90)
Snowfall
For Monday none
For March 1.0 inch (-1.7)
Since July 1 21.9 inches (-9.0)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:52 a.m.
Sunset 7:47 p.m.
Moonset 6:57 a.m.
Moonrise 5:02 p.m.
Full Moon
March 18
Last Quarter
March 25
New Moon
April 1
First Quarter
April 9
