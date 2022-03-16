The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Wednesday, March 16, 2022 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 63

High one year ago 34

Normal 47

Record: 2012 81

Low temperature 36

Low one year ago 26

Normal 29

Record: 1975 3

Maumee stage 4.59 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 15

For March 396

Precipitation

For Tuesday none

For March 1.11 inches (-0.16)

For the year 4.88 inch (-0.99)

Snowfall

For Tuesday none

For March 1.0 inch (-1.9)

Since July 1 21.9 inches (-9.2)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:50 a.m.

Sunset 7:48 p.m.

Moonset 7:26 a.m.

Moonrise 6:09 p.m.

Full Moon

March 18

Last Quarter

March 25

New Moon

April 1

First Quarter

April 9

Moon times should be whatever happens first after 6 a.m. for the day of publication Moonrise 6:30 a.m. Moonset 7:30 p.m. OR Moonset 6:30 a.m. Moonrise 7:30 p.m. OR Moonrise 5:30 p.m. Moonset 3:30 a.m. (the next day)

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  