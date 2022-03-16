Wednesday, March 16, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 63
High one year ago 34
Normal 47
Record: 2012 81
Low temperature 36
Low one year ago 26
Normal 29
Record: 1975 3
Maumee stage 4.59 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 15
For March 396
Precipitation
For Tuesday none
For March 1.11 inches (-0.16)
For the year 4.88 inch (-0.99)
Snowfall
For Tuesday none
For March 1.0 inch (-1.9)
Since July 1 21.9 inches (-9.2)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:50 a.m.
Sunset 7:48 p.m.
Moonset 7:26 a.m.
Moonrise 6:09 p.m.
Full Moon
March 18
Last Quarter
March 25
New Moon
April 1
First Quarter
April 9
