Thursday, March 17, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 70
High one year ago 49
Normal 48
Record: 2012 78
Low temperature 33
Low one year ago 33
Normal 29
Record: 1900 5
Maumee stage 3.34 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 13
For March 409
Precipitation
For Wednesday none
For March 1.11 inches (-0.25)
For the year 4.88 inches (-1.08)
Snowfall
For Wednesday none
For March 1.0 inch (-2.1)
Since July 1 21.9 inches (-9.4)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:49 a.m.
Sunset 7:50 p.m.
Moonset 7:52 a.m.
Moonrise 7:17 p.m.
Full Moon
March 18
Last Quarter
March 25
New Moon
April 1
First Quarter
April 9
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story