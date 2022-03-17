The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Thursday, March 17, 2022 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 70

High one year ago 49

Normal 48

Record: 2012 78

Low temperature 33

Low one year ago 33

Normal 29

Record: 1900 5

Maumee stage 3.34 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 13

For March 409

Precipitation

For Wednesday none

For March 1.11 inches (-0.25)

For the year 4.88 inches (-1.08)

Snowfall

For Wednesday none

For March 1.0 inch (-2.1)

Since July 1 21.9 inches (-9.4)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:49 a.m.

Sunset 7:50 p.m.

Moonset 7:52 a.m.

Moonrise 7:17 p.m.

Full Moon

March 18

Last Quarter

March 25

New Moon

April 1

First Quarter

April 9

