Friday, March 18, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 71
High one year ago 61
Normal 48
Record: 2012 76
Low temperature 38
Low one year ago 28
Normal 30
Record: 1900 -4
Maumee stage 3.34 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 10
For March 419
Precipitation
For Thursday none
For March 1.11 inches (-0.34)
For the year 4.88 inches (-1.17)
Snowfall
For Thursday none
For March 1.0 inches (-2.2)
Since July 1 21.9 inches (-9.5)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:47 a.m.
Sunset 7:51 p.m.
Moonset 8:16 a.m.
Moonrise 8:26 p.m.
Full Moon
Today
Last Quarter
March 25
New Moon
April 1
First Quarter
April 9
