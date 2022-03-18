The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Friday, March 18, 2022 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 71

High one year ago 61

Normal 48

Record: 2012 76

Low temperature 38

Low one year ago 28

Normal 30

Record: 1900 -4

Maumee stage 3.34 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 10

For March 419

Precipitation

For Thursday none

For March 1.11 inches (-0.34)

For the year 4.88 inches (-1.17)

Snowfall

For Thursday none

For March 1.0 inches (-2.2)

Since July 1 21.9 inches (-9.5)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:47 a.m.

Sunset 7:51 p.m.

Moonset 8:16 a.m.

Moonrise 8:26 p.m.

Full Moon

Today

Last Quarter

March 25

New Moon

April 1

First Quarter

April 9

