Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 67

High one year ago 44

Normal 49

Record: 2012 77

Low temperature 42

Low one year ago 33

Normal 30

Record: 1967 8

Maumee stage 3.95 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 10

For March 429

Precipitation

For Friday 0.50 inch

For March 1.61 inches (0.07)

For the year 5.38 inches (-0.76)

Snowfall

For Friday none

For March 1.0 inches (-2.3)

Since July 1 21.9 inches (-9.6)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:46 a.m.

Sunset 7:52 p.m.

Moonset 8:40 a.m.

Moonrise 9:36 p.m.