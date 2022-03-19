Saturday, March 19, 2022 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 67
High one year ago 44
Normal 49
Record: 2012 77
Low temperature 42
Low one year ago 33
Normal 30
Record: 1967 8
Maumee stage 3.95 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 10
For March 429
Precipitation
For Friday 0.50 inch
For March 1.61 inches (0.07)
For the year 5.38 inches (-0.76)
Snowfall
For Friday none
For March 1.0 inches (-2.3)
Since July 1 21.9 inches (-9.6)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:46 a.m.
Sunset 7:52 p.m.
Moonset 8:40 a.m.
Moonrise 9:36 p.m.
Moon phases
Last Quarter
March 25
New Moon
April 1
First Quarter
April 9
Full Moon
April 16
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story