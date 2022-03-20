Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Saturday records

High temperature 53

High one year ago 46

Normal 49

Record: 2012 83

Low temperature 41

Low one year ago 28

Normal 30

Record: 1923 7

Maumee stage 5.30 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Saturday 18

For March 447

Precipitation

For Saturday 0.37 inch

For March 2.02 inches (0.39)

For the year 5.79 inches (-0.44)

Snowfall

For Saturday none

For March 1.0 inch (-2.5)

Since July 1 21.9 inches (-9.8)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:44 a.m.

Sunset 7:53 p.m.

Moonset 9:05 a.m.

Moonrise 10:49 p.m.