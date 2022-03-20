Sunday, March 20, 2022 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Saturday records
High temperature 53
High one year ago 46
Normal 49
Record: 2012 83
Low temperature 41
Low one year ago 28
Normal 30
Record: 1923 7
Maumee stage 5.30 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Saturday 18
For March 447
Precipitation
For Saturday 0.37 inch
For March 2.02 inches (0.39)
For the year 5.79 inches (-0.44)
Snowfall
For Saturday none
For March 1.0 inch (-2.5)
Since July 1 21.9 inches (-9.8)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:44 a.m.
Sunset 7:53 p.m.
Moonset 9:05 a.m.
Moonrise 10:49 p.m.
Moon phases
Last Quarter
March 25
New Moon
April 1
First Quarter
April 9
Full Moon
April 16
