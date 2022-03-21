The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Monday, March 21, 2022 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 57

High one year ago 55

Normal 50

Record: 2012 84

Low temperature 37

Low one year ago 25

Normal 31

Record: 1914 12

Maumee stage 10.09 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 18

For March 466

Precipitation

For Sunday trace

For March 2.11 inches (0.39)

For the year 5.88 inches (-0.44)

Snowfall

For Sunday none

For March 1.0 inch (-2.6)

Since July 1 21.9 inches (-9.9)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:42 a.m.

Sunset 7:54 p.m.

Moonset 9:32 a.m.

Moonrise 12:03 a.m. Tuesday 

Last Quarter

March 25

New Moon

April 1

First Quarter

April 9

Full Moon

April 16

Moon times should be whatever happens first after 6 a.m. for the day of publication Moonrise 6:30 a.m. Moonset 7:30 p.m. OR Moonset 6:30 a.m. Moonrise 7:30 p.m. OR Moonrise 5:30 p.m. Moonset 3:30 a.m. (the next day)

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  