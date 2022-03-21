Monday, March 21, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 57
High one year ago 55
Normal 50
Record: 2012 84
Low temperature 37
Low one year ago 25
Normal 31
Record: 1914 12
Maumee stage 10.09 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 18
For March 466
Precipitation
For Sunday trace
For March 2.11 inches (0.39)
For the year 5.88 inches (-0.44)
Snowfall
For Sunday none
For March 1.0 inch (-2.6)
Since July 1 21.9 inches (-9.9)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:42 a.m.
Sunset 7:54 p.m.
Moonset 9:32 a.m.
Moonrise 12:03 a.m. Tuesday
Last Quarter
March 25
New Moon
April 1
First Quarter
April 9
Full Moon
April 16
