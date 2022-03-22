The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Tuesday, March 22, 2022 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 69

High one year ago 64

Normal 50

Record: 2012 87

Low temperature 38

Low one year ago 29

Normal 31

Record: 2013 11

Maumee stage 8.87 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 11

For March 476

Precipitation

For Monday none

For March 2.11 inches (0.30)

For the year 5.88 inches (-0.53)

Snowfall

For Monday none

For (current month) 1.0 inch (-2.7)

Since July 1 21.9 inches (-10.0)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:40 a.m.

Sunset 7:54 p.m.

Moonset 10:05 a.m.

Moonrise 1:19 a.m. Wednesday 

Last Quarter

March 25

New Moon

April 1

First Quarter

April 9

Full Moon

April 16

