Tuesday, March 22, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 69
High one year ago 64
Normal 50
Record: 2012 87
Low temperature 38
Low one year ago 29
Normal 31
Record: 2013 11
Maumee stage 8.87 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 11
For March 476
Precipitation
For Monday none
For March 2.11 inches (0.30)
For the year 5.88 inches (-0.53)
Snowfall
For Monday none
For (current month) 1.0 inch (-2.7)
Since July 1 21.9 inches (-10.0)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:40 a.m.
Sunset 7:54 p.m.
Moonset 10:05 a.m.
Moonrise 1:19 a.m. Wednesday
Last Quarter
March 25
New Moon
April 1
First Quarter
April 9
Full Moon
April 16
