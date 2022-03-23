The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Wednesday, March 23, 2022 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 52

High one year ago 67

Normal 50

Record: 1907, 2012 83

Low temperature 43

Low one year ago 34

Normal 31

Record: 1906 10

Maumee stage 7.86 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 17

For March 493

Precipitation

For Tuesday 0.28 inch

For March 2.39 inch (-0.49)

For the year 6.16 inch (-0.34)

Snowfall

For Tuesday none

For March .1.0 inch (-2.8)

Since July 1 21.9 inches (-10.1)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:38 a.m.

Sunset 7:55 p.m.

Moonset 10:44 a.m.

Moonrise 2:32 a.m. Thursday 

Last Quarter

March 25

New Moon

April 1

First Quarter

April 9

Full Moon

April 16

Moon times should be whatever happens first after 6 a.m. for the day of publication Moonrise 6:30 a.m. Moonset 7:30 p.m. OR Moonset 6:30 a.m. Moonrise 7:30 p.m. OR Moonrise 5:30 p.m. Moonset 3:30 a.m. (the next day)

