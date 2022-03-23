Wednesday, March 23, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 52
High one year ago 67
Normal 50
Record: 1907, 2012 83
Low temperature 43
Low one year ago 34
Normal 31
Record: 1906 10
Maumee stage 7.86 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 17
For March 493
Precipitation
For Tuesday 0.28 inch
For March 2.39 inch (-0.49)
For the year 6.16 inch (-0.34)
Snowfall
For Tuesday none
For March .1.0 inch (-2.8)
Since July 1 21.9 inches (-10.1)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:38 a.m.
Sunset 7:55 p.m.
Moonset 10:44 a.m.
Moonrise 2:32 a.m. Thursday
Last Quarter
March 25
New Moon
April 1
First Quarter
April 9
Full Moon
April 16
