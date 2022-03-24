The Journal Gazette
 
Thursday, March 24, 2022 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 64

High one year ago 71

Normal 51

Record: 1910 76

Low temperature 45

Low one year ago 46

Normal 31

Record: 1906 7

Maumee stage 9.32 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 10

For March 503

Precipitation

For Wednesday 0.32 inch

For March 3.00 inches (1.00)

For the year 6.77 inches (0.17)

Snowfall

For Wednesday none

For March 1.0 inch (-2.9)

Since July 1 21.9 inches (-10.2)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:37 a.m.

Sunset 7:57 p.m.

Moonset 11:33 a.m.

Moonset 3:40 a.m. Friday 

Last Quarter

March 25

New Moon

April 1

First Quarter

April 9

Full Moon

April 16

Moon times should be whatever happens first after 6 a.m. for the day of publication Moonrise 6:30 a.m. Moonset 7:30 p.m. OR Moonset 6:30 a.m. Moonrise 7:30 p.m. OR Moonrise 5:30 p.m. Moonset 3:30 a.m. (the next day)

