Thursday, March 24, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 64
High one year ago 71
Normal 51
Record: 1910 76
Low temperature 45
Low one year ago 46
Normal 31
Record: 1906 7
Maumee stage 9.32 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 10
For March 503
Precipitation
For Wednesday 0.32 inch
For March 3.00 inches (1.00)
For the year 6.77 inches (0.17)
Snowfall
For Wednesday none
For March 1.0 inch (-2.9)
Since July 1 21.9 inches (-10.2)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:37 a.m.
Sunset 7:57 p.m.
Moonset 11:33 a.m.
Moonset 3:40 a.m. Friday
Last Quarter
March 25
New Moon
April 1
First Quarter
April 9
Full Moon
April 16
