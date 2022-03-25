The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Friday, March 25, 2022 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 48

High one year ago 71

Normal 51

Record: 1910 86

Low temperature 42

Low one year ago 42

Normal 32

Record: 1974 5

Maumee stage 13.85 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 20

For March 523

Precipitation

For Thursday trace

For March 3.00 inches (0.91)

For the year 6.77 inches (0.08)

Snowfall

For Thursday none

For March 1.0 inch (-3.0)

Since July 1 21.9 inches (-10.3)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:35 a.m.

Sunset 7:58 p.m.

Moonset 12:31 p.m.

Moonrise 4:39 a.m. Saturday 

Last Quarter

March 25

New Moon

April 1

First Quarter

April 9

Full Moon

April 16

