Friday, March 25, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 48
High one year ago 71
Normal 51
Record: 1910 86
Low temperature 42
Low one year ago 42
Normal 32
Record: 1974 5
Maumee stage 13.85 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 20
For March 523
Precipitation
For Thursday trace
For March 3.00 inches (0.91)
For the year 6.77 inches (0.08)
Snowfall
For Thursday none
For March 1.0 inch (-3.0)
Since July 1 21.9 inches (-10.3)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:35 a.m.
Sunset 7:58 p.m.
Moonset 12:31 p.m.
Moonrise 4:39 a.m. Saturday
Last Quarter
March 25
New Moon
April 1
First Quarter
April 9
Full Moon
April 16
