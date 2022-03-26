Saturday, March 26, 2022 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 46
High one year ago 61
Normal 52
Record: 2007 79
Low temperature 40
Low one year ago 39
Normal 32
Record: 1974 3
Maumee stage 12.94 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 22
For March 545
Precipitation
For Friday 0.05 inch
For March 3.05 inches (0.87)
For the year 6.82 inches (0.04)
Snowfall
For Friday none
For March 1.0 inch (-3.1)
Since July 1 21.9 inches (-10.4)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:33 a.m.
Sunset 7:59 p.m.
Moonset 1:39 p.m.
Moonrise 5:26 a.m. Sunday
Moon phases
New Moon
April 1
First Quarter
April 9
Full Moon
April 16
Last Quarter
April 23
