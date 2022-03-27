Sunday, March 27, 2022 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Saturday records
High temperature 35
High one year ago 59
Normal 52
Record: 1907 83
Low temperature 32
Low one year ago 42
Normal 32
Record: 2001 5
Maumee stage 9.80 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Saturday 31
For March 578
Precipitation
For Saturday 0.03 inch
For March 3.10 inches (0.82)
For the year 6.87 inches (-0.01)
Snowfall
For Saturday trace
For March 1.0 inch (-3.2)
Since July 1 21.9 inches (-10.5)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:32 a.m.
Sunset 8 p.m.
Moonset 2:52 p.m.
Moonrise 6:05 a.m. Monday
Moon phases
New Moon
April 1
First Quarter
April 9
Full Moon
April 16
Last Quarter
April 23
