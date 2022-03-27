Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Saturday records

High temperature 35

High one year ago 59

Normal 52

Record: 1907 83

Low temperature 32

Low one year ago 42

Normal 32

Record: 2001 5

Maumee stage 9.80 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Saturday 31

For March 578

Precipitation

For Saturday 0.03 inch

For March 3.10 inches (0.82)

For the year 6.87 inches (-0.01)

Snowfall

For Saturday trace

For March 1.0 inch (-3.2)

Since July 1 21.9 inches (-10.5)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:32 a.m.

Sunset 8 p.m.

Moonset 2:52 p.m.

Moonrise 6:05 a.m. Monday