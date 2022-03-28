Monday, March 28, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 33
High one year ago 70
Normal 53
Record: 1910 84
Low temperature 27
Low one year ago 37
Normal 33
Record: 1965 1
Maumee stage 9.21 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 35
For March 615
Precipitation
For Sunday trace
For March 3.10 inches (0.72)
For the year 6.87 inches (-0.11)
Snowfall
For Sunday trace
For March 1.0 inch (-3.3)
Since July 1 21.9 inches (-10.6)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:31 a.m.
Sunset 8:02 p.m.
Moonrise 6:05 a.m.
Moonset 4:06 p.m.
New Moon
April 1
First Quarter
April 9
Full Moon
April 16
Last Quarter
April 23
