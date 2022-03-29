The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Tuesday, March 29, 2022 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 36

High one year ago 53

Normal 53

Record: 1910 84

Low temperature 20

Low one year ago 34

Normal 33

Record: 1955 10

Maumee stage 8.15 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 37

For March 654

Precipitation

For Monday none

For March 3.10 inches (0.61)

For the year 6.87 inch (-0.22)

Snowfall

For Monday none

For March 1.0 inch (-3.4)

Since July 1 21.9 inches (-10.7)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:28 a.m.

Sunset 8:02 p.m.

Moonrise 6:37 a.m.

Moonset 5:18 p.m. 

New Moon

April 1

First Quarter

April 9

Full Moon

April 16

Last Quarter

April 23

