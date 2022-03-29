Tuesday, March 29, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 36
High one year ago 53
Normal 53
Record: 1910 84
Low temperature 20
Low one year ago 34
Normal 33
Record: 1955 10
Maumee stage 8.15 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 37
For March 654
Precipitation
For Monday none
For March 3.10 inches (0.61)
For the year 6.87 inch (-0.22)
Snowfall
For Monday none
For March 1.0 inch (-3.4)
Since July 1 21.9 inches (-10.7)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:28 a.m.
Sunset 8:02 p.m.
Moonrise 6:37 a.m.
Moonset 5:18 p.m.
New Moon
April 1
First Quarter
April 9
Full Moon
April 16
Last Quarter
April 23
