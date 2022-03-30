Wednesday, March 30, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 42
High one year ago 55
Normal 53
Record: 1923 13
Low temperature 24
Low one year ago 27
Normal 33
Record: 1923 13
Maumee stage 7.51 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 32
For March 686
Precipitation
For Tuesday trace
For March 3.10 inch (0.51)
For the year 6.87 inch (-0.32)
Snowfall
For Tuesday none
For March 1.0 inch (-3.5)
Since July 1 21.9 inches (-10.8)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:27 a.m.
Sunset 8:03 p.m.
Moonrise 7:03 a.m.
Moonset 6:28 p.m.
New Moon
April 1
First Quarter
April 9
Full Moon
April 16
Last Quarter
April 23
